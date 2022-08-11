ONS survey on the Homes for Ukraine scheme – Refugee Council response

In response to ONS survey on Homes for Ukraine Scheme, Enver Solomon, CEO of Refugee Council, said:

“We welcomed the fact that thousands of British people that came forward to open their homes, however these hosting arrangements in the long – term were always going to encounter challenges.

“We are already aware of hundreds of Ukrainian refugees, predominantly women and children, at risk of homelessness due to complications with their hosting arrangements, and now the additional burden of cost of living on families here in the UK poses a further threat to vulnerable Ukrainians.

“That is why it is so vital that the Government provides hosts and refugees with the right support, funding and advice – including a review of funding, and help to make arrangements for long term accommodation so Ukrainians can live independently and avoid the risk of homelessness.

“Both Homes for Ukraine and the Family Visa scheme need sufficient attention and support to ensure they are fit for purpose, to protect refugees in desperate need of a safe roof over their heads, and for families and hosts who have opened their doors to be able to support them effectively.”