New approach paper: The UK’s approach to safeguarding in the humanitarian sector

The Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) has today published its planned approach for a forthcoming review of the UK’s approach to safeguarding in the humanitarian sector.

Safeguarding at-risk adults and children from physical and emotional abuse, exploitation and neglect across a multiplicity of industries and social sectors has become a matter of acute concern to policy makers and the public. In recent years, within the aid sector, the UK government’s attention has focused on safeguarding against sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment.

This review will focus on the humanitarian aid sector and examine the extent to which the UK government’s safeguarding efforts have been effective in preventing and responding to sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) of affected populations, perpetrated by aid workers operating in humanitarian contexts. The review will build on a number of related reviews and inquiries that have taken place, including the work of the International Development Committee (IDC). It will also consider the impact on safeguarding efforts of the merger of the Department for International Development (DFID) and Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in September 2020, recent cuts in humanitarian aid funding and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the evidence gathering process, ICAI would like to hear from individuals or organisations, particularly those with experience of the humanitarian aid sector, through a short survey. This survey closes on Friday 23rd July 2021.

Read the approach paper