UK + 1 more
Nearly 200 charities call on PM not to do a u-turn by reducing UK spend on aid
Nearly 200 UK humanitarian, development and domestic charity leaders and leaders, including The National Federation of Women’s Institutes, Save the Children, Greenpeace UK, UNICEF UK and Friends of the Earth, are calling on the government to reconsider plans to reduce the proportion the UK spends on aid to 0.5%, rumoured to be announced as part of next week’s Spending Review.
In a letter signed by organisations responding to COVID-19 both here in the UK and globally said: “Any reductions in UK aid spend is a significant threat to development, and could seriously jeopardize the UK’s long term global COVID-19 response.
“115 million people look set to be pushed back into extreme poverty due to COVID-19. At such a critical time for the world’s poorest people, there will be fatal consequences if the government reneges on its promise to spend 0.7% of our gross national income on aid and development.”
The government Spending Review on 26th November, is expected to include the announcement that the Chancellor plans to reduce the proportion the UK spends on aid from 0.7% of GNI to 0.5% .
Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children, was one of the first to add his signature to a public letter urging the Prime Minister to reconsider this decision. He says: “We are facing the worst humanitarian crisis in a generation alongside a global climate crisis. Next year the UK has an opportunity to lead the international response as the Prime Minister hosts the G7 and COP 26 climate summit. Abandoning the 0.7% aid commitment would surrender that opportunity and diminish the UK’s standing. It would deeply damage manifesto commitments to help end preventable child deaths and get every girl an education. The UK faces real financial challenges; but cutting aid would do huge harm to the world’s vulnerable people while making little difference to the Government’s budget overall. The Prime Minister should step up and show voters that a Global Britain is one that keeps its promises to people and the planet.”
The letter concludes: “Next year the UK plays host to the G7 summit and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). It is a time that requires increased, not decreased, engagement from the British Government in its efforts to make the world healthier, safer and more prosperous.”
Organizations signing on to the open letter include; The National Federation of Women’s Institutes, Save the Children, Greenpeace UK, Scotland’s International Development Alliance, NCVO, World Vision UK, Unicef UK, Friends of the Earth England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Christian Aid, World Jewish Relief, HelpAge International, WWF-UK, Amref Health Africa UK, The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD), Islamic Relief Worldwide, Tearfund, VSO International and TackleAfrica.
181 UK humanitarian and development charities and organizations have written to the Prime Minister calling for him to uphold the UK's commitment to spend 0.7% of our gross national income on aid and development
- On the 20th November 2020, nearly 200 CEOs from charities of all sizes from across the UK urged the UK government not to reduce UK spend on aid
Dear Prime Minister,
We write to you as leaders of 181 organisations, including from the UK’s domestic charity and international development and humanitarian sector, working with some of the most vulnerable and marginalised communities in more than 200 countries around the world, including the UK.
We understand the challenges and difficulties the UK public faces. COVID-19 has cost more than a million lives and has strained economies around the world, including in the UK. However, at a time when 115 million people look set to be pushed back into extreme poverty, now is the time for an international, collaborative response to COVID-19, as set out in your speech at the UN General Assembly. Now is not the time to renege on our promise to spend 0.7% of our gross national income on aid and development. Stepping back from our international commitments is not the solution and risks damaging the UK’s standing globally as we define our role in the world post-Brexit.
The legal commitment to spend 0.7% of GNI on aid already allows for fluctuations of the UK economy, enabling the government to recoup nearly £3 billion worth of spending this year. A u-turn on your manifesto commitment to maintain the 0.7% target would signal we are a nation willing to balance its books on the backs of the world’s most marginalised people, many of whom are dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on top of existing hardship.
This pandemic has shown us that no-one is safe from this virus until we are all safe. The UK’s experience and credibility as a “development superpower”, rooted in its commitment and expertise, means it has a critical leadership role to play in helping strengthen global health systems and peacebuilding, tackle global challenges and reduce poverty to reduce the risks to us all from the next pandemic.
Now is not the time to signal a withdrawal on the world stage by reneging on the Government’s commitment. 2021 sees the UK host the G7 summit and COP26, the 26th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It is a time that requires increased, not decreased, engagement from the British Government in its efforts to make the world healthier, safer and more prosperous. We hope we can work with you to ensure that this is the case.
Signed,
