MPs seek clarification as cut to “non-essential aid” extended

The International Development Committee is seeking urgent clarification about the status of UK aid programmes following a letter today from the Minister for Development, Vicky Ford MP, to the Chair of the International Development Committee (IDC), Sarah Champion MP, announcing that the UK Government will continue to freeze ‘non-essential’ aid spending until 31 October 2022. The Government attributes this pause to budget pressures within HM Treasury.

The IDC Chair, Sarah Champion MP, commented:

“On a day of financial turmoil, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has put out this announcement, which confirms a continuing freeze to what it calls non-essential aid spending. My committee still isn’t clear what this means in practice. We will try to get further clarity on this at our evidence session tomorrow with the FCDO’s Permanent Under Secretary, Sir Philip Barton, exploring what the Department considers to be essential and what it judges to be disposable”.

Tomorrow’s evidence session is due to be held at 2.30 pm in Committee Room 6 of the Palace of Westminster and will also consider the annual report and accounts of the FCDO.

Senior FCDO officials are also likely to be asked about the significant reductions in UK aid in recent years – even before the latest freeze - and about the transparency of that aid. The session may also cover the progress of the merger between the former Department for International Development (DFID) and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (forming the FCDO), and the Government’s International Development Strategy.

The witnesses will be:

Sir Phillip Barton KCMG OBE, Permanent Under-Secretary, FCDO

Juliet Chua CB, Director General, Finance and Corporate, FCDO

Christian Rogg, Director for Development and Parliament, FCDO

FURTHER INFORMATION

The International Development Committee scrutinizes the spending, policies and administration of the UK foreign aid distributed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and also looks into the wider aid sector. We are not a government committee but a cross-party, select committee of the House of Commons with a key role in holding ministers and others to account. Any of our inquiries would correctly be described as a ‘parliamentary inquiry’.

Committee membership: Sarah Champion MP, Chair (Lab, Rotherham), Mr Richard Bacon MP (Con, South Norfolk), Theo Clarke MP (Con, Stafford), Mrs Pauline Latham OBE MP (Con, Mid Derbyshire), Chris Law MP (SNP, Dundee West), Ian Liddell-Grainger MP (Con, Bridgwater and West Somerset), Nigel Mills MP (Con, Amber Valley), Navendu Mishra MP (Lab, Stockport), Kate Osamor MP (Lab, Edmonton), Dr Dan Poulter MP (Con, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich), Mr Virendra Sharma MP (Lab, Ealing, Southall).

