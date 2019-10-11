Making homelessness applications for refugees in England: A guide for anyone supporting newly recognised single refugees

Unfortunately, homelessness and destitution are much too common amongst newly recognised refugees, and it is crucial they receive the right advice about their rights and entitlements to support. That is why we have published this guide for anyone helping refugees make homelessness applications to local authorities.

This guide was first published in 2017. We have now updated the guide to reflect recent changes in case law – most notably the implementation of the Homelessness Reduction Act 2017 – that have happened since it was published.

The guide has a particular focus on the needs and entitlements of newly recognised adult refugees who have a priority need for accommodation due to their vulnerability. To access this resource please click here: Making homelessness applications for refugees in England March 2019.