Integration of resettled Syrian refugees in Oxford: Preliminary study in 2018 (September 2019)

1 Introduction

This working paper presents findings from the first phase of research entitled Understanding the Integration of Syrian Refugee Families in Oxfordshire, based in the Refugee Studies Centre at the University of Oxford. The study aims to understand the ways and degrees to which Syrian refugee families who came to Oxfordshire via the Syrian Vulnerable Person Resettlement Scheme (SVPRS) are adapting to their new lives in the United Kingdom.

Following the beginning of the civil war in Syria in 2011, widespread and extreme violence triggered the mass displacement of millions of Syrians. The speed with which Syria emptied of nearly 20% of its population shocked the world and left the humanitarian aid regime struggling to respond to the daunting scale and tempo of displacement from Syria (Chatty 2015). The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) puts the number of refugees who have fled Syrian borders at 6.3 million, constituting the largest refugee population in the world (UNHCR 2018). Since the beginning of the conflict, Syria’s neighbouring countries have hosted the vast majority of refugees, despite their own economic and political struggles and limited capacities to support such a largescale refugee population.

The United Nations estimated that one in ten Syrian refugees hosted in these developing regions is in need of third-country resettlement (The National Audit Office 2016). In response to the Syrian refugee crisis and calls for countries in the Global North to do more, the UK government launched the SVPRS in 2014. In 2015, the then prime minister David Cameron announced intentions to resettle 20,000 Syrian refugees from the Middle East and North Africa to the UK by May 2020 through the SVPRS (McGuinness 2017; UNHCR 2017). By the end December 2016, 5,454 refugees had been resettled in the UK spread over 200 local authorities through this scheme (UNHCR 2017).

In addition to voluntary repatriation and local integration, third-country resettlement is considered to be one of the three ‘durable solutions’ because it offers a permanent resolution to the plight of displacement. However, the overall success of resettlement as a solution depends not only on the acceptance of refugees by countries in the Global North, but also on their successful integration in their host countries and communities after arrival (Van Selm 2018). Yet post-resettlement integration is often overlooked as an area of focus by refugee policymakers and researchers, resulting in a striking lack of research on their post-resettlement lives (Betts 2017)

Although Oxford City Council passed a proposal to join SVPRS to accept Syrian refugee families following the announcement of the UK government in 2015, notably, the Council has not organised a systematic external assessment that looks at the adaptation of the new families in Oxford.

Therefore, this study seeks to address this gap by investigating the integration processes experienced by these Syrian families, with the aim of highlighting policy implications for local authorities and refugee-supporting agencies.

At the inception of data collection in 2018, a total of 28 families had been received in Oxford via SVPRS.1 For thisinitial round of research, we conducted semi-structured interviews with 14 families out of the 28 families currently in Oxford, and also interviewed staff members from Oxford City Council, community-based groups, and refugee-assisting NGOs between January and July 2018.