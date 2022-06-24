IDS Policy Briefing 198: Newcomer Wellbeing and Placemaking in Southeast England (accessible version)

How do refugees and asylum seekers experience wellbeing and placemaking in urban contexts? The Displacement, Placemaking and Wellbeing in the City (DWELL) project explored this question through interviews with people working for non-governmental and community organisations in southeast England. It found that the current asylum system negatively impacts wellbeing and placemaking for asylum seekers, and that access to urban spaces is key to building community connections. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and faith groups play an important role in sustaining a sense of wellbeing and place for refugees and asylum seekers.

Key messages

Asylum seekers may experience challenges to their mental health as a result of their previous experiences, and mental health issues are often exacerbated by the asylum system. Changes to the national asylum system are necessary to improve asylum seekers’ wellbeing and to facilitate integration and placemaking.

Accommodation arrangements for asylum seekers should be reformed to ensure that people experience a sense of stability and dignity. Having internet access in asylum accommodation is vital, not just for maintaining connections with family and friends overseas but also for accessing local services.

Equitable access to communal urban spaces is an important step towards building and strengthening community connections.

The significant work of NGOs and faith groups in encouraging a sense of place and wellbeing among refugees and asylum seekers should be recognised and supported.

Download full publication online