How transparent is UK aid? A review of ODA spending departments, January 2020

by Alex Tilley and Elma Jenkins

Executive Summary

The UK government’s 2015 aid strategy included the re-commitment to spend 0.7% of gross national income on official development assistance (ODA). It also set out a cross-government approach to aid spending, drawing on the expertise of government departments other than the Department for International Development (DFID). In 2018 DFID spent 75% of the aid budget and the remaining 25% was spent by 14 different government departments. These ODA-spending departments now need to meet ODA transparency standards. The provision of transparent aid data allows both aid recipients and taxpayers to scrutinise how aid is being spent and assess if it is being delivered effectively and providing value for money. The 2015 aid strategy set a target for all government departments to be ranked as “Good” or “Very Good” in the Aid Transparency Index within five years.

In order to assess progress against this target, DFID asked Publish What You Fund to carry out a review of UK aid transparency. Between April and October 2019, we used our Aid Transparency Index methodology to score departments against transparency indicators and rank them according to their levels of transparency. The process involved engagement, data collection, feedback and an independent review. We were asked to assess ten of the government departments that are spending significant amounts of ODA. We also carried out narrative reviews of two of the new cross government funds – the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) and Prosperity Fund.