House of Commons International Development Committee: MPs probe fraud in the foreign aid sector

MPs are looking into potential fraud in the foreign aid sector -- focusing specifically on UK aid to international bodies such as the United Nations (officially known as 'multilateral aid').

Previous research on fraud in UK government-allocated foreign aid suggests it is rare -- with less than 0.1% of expenditure lost. But the subject is still important -- not least because the UK is known to have a tough reputation, among multilateral aid organisations, for monitoring dishonest practices -- a reputation it would like to maintain.

The forum for the MPs' investigation is a public evidence session of a House of Commons Select Committee, the Sub-Committee on the work of the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI). The sub-committee scrutinises the work of ICAI on behalf of Parliament.

The sub-committee will be looking at a review of the subject published by ICAI in April 2021, Tackling fraud in UK aid through multilateral organisations. It will also look into the government's response to the recommendations from this review. The MPs will publish their own independent report on their findings in due course.

The proceedings of the evidence session can be followed by the press and the public, in person or virtually, via parliamentlive.tv

The witnesses attending the public evidence session will be:

Panel 1: At 4.00 pm

Tarek Rouchdy, Commissioner, ICAI

Stephen Blakeley, Team Leader, ICAI Tackling fraud in UK aid through multilateral organisations review

Panel 2: At approx 4.45 pm

Christian Rogg, Director for Development and Parliament Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)

Tim Jones, Finance Director, FCDO

FURTHER INFORMATION

Sub-committee on the Work of the Independent Commission for Aid Impact membership:

Formally, all members of the Committee are members of the Sub-Committee. In addition, the Committee has established a Sub-Committee core group:

Theo Clarke MP (Conservative, Stafford), (Chair) Mr Richard Bacon MP (Conservative, South Norfolk), Sarah Champion MP (Labour, Rotherham), Chris Law MP (Scottish National Party, Dundee West), Kate Osamor MP (Labour, Edmonton) and Dr Dan Poulter MP (Conservative, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.

International Development Committee membership: Sarah Champion MP, Chair (Lab, Rotherham), Richard Bacon MP (Con, South Norfolk), Theo Clarke MP (Con, Stafford), Pauline Latham OBE MP (Con, Mid Derbyshire), Chris Law MP (SNP, Dundee West), Ian Liddell-Grainger MP (Con, Bridgwater and West Somerset), Nigel Mills MP (Lab, Amber Valley), Navendu Mishra MP (Lab, Stockport), Kate Osamor MP (Lab, Edmonton), Dr Dan Poulter MP (Con, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich) and Mr Virendra Sharma MP (Lab, Ealing, Southall).

Accessibility: We welcome all visitors to UK Parliament and offer a range of facilities to help you during your visit. For queries regarding access and mobility, please contact: indcom@parliament.uk

Other Committee Information: indcom@parliament.uk 020 7219 1223

Media information/interview bids: Mark Doyle doylem@parliament.uk / 07842 601500

Committee Website: www.parliament.uk/indcom

Follow us on Twitter @commonsIDC

Committee news and reports, Bills, Library research material and much more can be found at www.parliament.uk. All proceedings can be viewed live and on-demand at www.parliamentlive.uk.

Data protection: The personal information you supply will be processed in accordance with the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation and the Data Protection Act 2018. Full details of how your data will be used can be found here. You may unsubscribe from this mailing list at any time.