House of Commons International Development Committee: MPs probe cost of war refugees and other aid issues

The cost pressures on the UK aid budget arising from the provision of support to people fleeing Ukraine and Afghanistan are likely to feature at an evidence session of the International Development Committee to be held on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 in Committee Room 6 at 2.30 pm.

The session will focus on the annual report and accounts of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Senior FCDO officials are also likely to be asked about the significant reductions in UK aid in recent years and about the transparency of that aid. The session may also cover the progress of the merger between the former Department for International Development (DFID) and the FCDO, and the Government's International Development Strategy.

The witnesses will be:

Sir Phillip Barton KCMG OBE, Permanent Under-Secretary, FCDO

Juliet Chua CB, Director General, Finance and Corporate, FCDO

Christian Rogg, Director for Development and Parliament, FCDO

Members of the press and public are welcome to attend the session or watch on parliamentlive.TV

FURTHER INFORMATION

The International Development Committee scrutinizes the spending, policies and administration of the UK foreign aid distributed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and also looks into the wider aid sector. We are not a government committee but a cross-party, select committee of the House of Commons with a key role in holding ministers and others to account. Any of our inquiries would correctly be described as a 'parliamentary inquiry'.

Committee membership: Sarah Champion MP, Chair (Lab, Rotherham), Mr Richard Bacon MP (Con, South Norfolk), Theo Clarke MP (Con, Stafford), Mrs Pauline Latham OBE MP (Con, Mid Derbyshire), Chris Law MP (SNP, Dundee West), Ian Liddell-Grainger MP (Con, Bridgwater and West Somerset), Nigel Mills MP (Con, Amber Valley), Navendu Mishra MP (Lab, Stockport), Kate Osamor MP (Lab, Edmonton), Dr Dan Poulter MP (Con, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich), Mr Virendra Sharma MP (Lab, Ealing, Southall).

Media information/interview bids: Mark Doyle doylem@parliament.uk / 07842 601500

Accessibility: We welcome all visitors to UK Parliament and offer a range of facilities to help you during your visit. For queries on access and mobility, please contact: indcom@parliament.uk

Other Committee Information: indcom@parliament.uk 020 7219 1223

Committee Website: www.parliament.uk/indcom

Follow us on Twitter @CommonsIDC

Committee news and reports, Bills, Library research material and much more can be found at www.parliament.uk. All proceedings can be viewed live and on-demand at www.parliamentlive.uk.

Data protection: Your personal data will be processed by the House of Commons in accordance with the provisions of the UK General Data Protection Regulation and the Data Protection Act 2018. The House of Commons requires your details in order to keep you updated about the work of Select Committees, and our lawful basis is that it is in our legitimate interest. Full details of how your data will be used can be found in this general privacy notice here. Your data will be held until you let us know that you wish to unsubscribe from this mailing list at any time.