House of Commons International Development Committee: Government obstructing scrutiny after misleading MPs on impacts aid cuts have on women and girls

A leaked copy of the Government's Equalities Assessment indicates that the Government was aware that women and girls, and others with protected characteristics, were more likely to be harmed by its far-reaching aid cuts.

Making a Point of Order in the House of Commons on International Women's Day, Sarah Champion stated that the Committee had been obstructed in its pursuit of scrutiny. The Committee has the power to send for papers and records, for it to undertake its scrutiny of the Government, yet the Committee was denied access via official means to the Equalities Assessment. In evidence to the Committee on 22nd April 2021, then-Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab assured members that "[the assessment] showed no evidence that programmes targeting those with protected characteristics were more likely to be reduced than other programmes."

The leaked Equalities Assessment shows that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) knew that there were likely to be particular impacts upon the poorest and most marginalised people, such as people with disabilities. The Government was also aware that cuts to gender-based violence programmes and sexual and reproductive health were likely to impact upon girls' education.

The Committee has been informed of severe cuts to programmes as a result of the revised aid budget, such as through the Committee's Future of UK aid inquiry last year. For example:

An 85% cut to UNFPA will mean 250,000 more maternal and child deaths, 14.6 million unintended pregnancies and 4.3 million unsafe abortions. This is further exacerbated by cuts to Access and WISH programming implemented by the International Planned Parenthood Federation and MSI Reproductive Choices.

Cuts to girls' education programmes are estimated to result in 700,000 fewer girls receiving an education, including 360,000 girls in Bangladesh.

The Speak! Out Project in Rwanda, supported by Action Aid, had been working to prevent violence against girls before its funding was cut in its final year. As a result of the cuts, seven shelters for girls escaping violence at the hands of partners or family members faced closing down for good, meaning hundreds of girls who have been abused would miss out on counselling.

International Development Committee Chair, Sarah Champion MP, said:

"Our Committee was denied access to the Equalities Assessment seemingly for ministers to dodge the humiliation of admitting their own aid cuts undermined the Government's key development objective: to support women and girls.

"We will not sweep this under the carpet. We will keep championing the rights of women and girls: for them to access education, sexual and reproductive health services, gender-based violence programmes, and other schemes that empower them.

"It is appalling that we have been left with no other choice but to publish a leaked document of the Government Equalities Assessment. From Erskine May to the Ministerial Code, the Cabinet Manual to the Government's own guidance in the Osmotherly Rules: all emphasise the importance for Government to provide Parliament with information to support scrutiny. "

Notes to editors:

The Point of Order was made at 12:36 following Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Questions. You can watch this back on Parliament TV.

The leaked copy of the Equalities Assessment, dated March 2021, has been published on the International Development Committee's website.

Correspondence has also been published this afternoon on website:

7th February 2022 -- Chair of the House of Commons International Development Committee and Chair of the House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee to the Foreign Secretary requesting the Equalities Assessment.

26th January 2022 -- Chair of the International Development Committee to the Foreign Secretary requesting the Equalities Assessment.

24th January 2022 -- Foreign Secretary to Chair of the International Development Committee, refusing to share the Equalities Assessment on the grounds that if Equalities Assessments were to be published "it would have a chilling effect on the candour of advice officials prepared".

29th November 2021 -- Chair of the International Development Committee to the Foreign Secretary requesting answers to a number of points about cuts to programmes that could impact women and girls, and requesting a copy of the Equalities Assessment.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Committee membership: Sarah Champion MP, Chair (Lab, Rotherham), Mr Richard Bacon MP (Con, South Norfolk), Theo Clarke MP (Con, Stafford), Mrs Pauline Latham OBE MP (Con, Mid Derbyshire), Chris Law MP (SNP, Dundee West), Ian Liddell-Grainger MP (Con, Bridgwater and West Somerset), Nigel Mills MP (Con, Amber Valley), Navendu Mishra MP (Lab, Stockport), Kate Osamor MP (Lab, Edmonton), Dr Dan Poulter MP (Con, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich), Mr Virendra Sharma MP (Lab, Ealing, Southall).

Committee Information: indcom@parliament.uk 020 7219 1223

Media information/interview bids: Mark Doyle doylem@parliament.uk / 07842 601500

Committee Website: www.parliament.uk/indcom

Follow us on Twitter @commonsIDC & Tweeting on #DFIDScrutiny

Committee news and reports, Bills, Library research material and much more can be found at www.parliament.uk. All proceedings can be viewed live and on-demand at www.parliamentlive.uk.

Data protection: Your personal data will be processed by the House of Commons in accordance with the provisions of the UK General Data Protection Regulation and the Data Protection Act 2018. The House of Commons requires your details in order to keep you updated about the work of Select Committees, and our lawful basis is that it is in our legitimate interest. Full details of how your data will be used can be found in this general privacy notice here. Your data will be held until you let us know that you wish to unsubscribe from this mailing list at any time.