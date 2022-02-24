House of Commons International Development Committee: Extreme poverty - MPs look at causes and how to eradicate it

The House of Commons International Development Committee is holding a first formal session in its inquiry into extreme poverty and how the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals may act as a framework to eradicate it. The session will be at 2.30 pm on Tuesday 1 March 2022.

A first panel of experts will give an overview of extreme poverty around the world. A second panel will explore what solutions have been tried to eradicate extreme poverty and what impact these have had.

The witnesses will be:

Panel one at 2.30pm (via Zoom)

Dr Sabina Alkire, Director, Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative at the University of Oxford

Romilly Greenhill, UK Director, ONE Campaign (a development lobby group)

Panel two at approx. 3.30pm (via Zoom)

Shameran Abed, Executive Director, BRAC International (a development organization)

Rachel Glennerster, Associate Professor, University of Chicago

Committee membership: Sarah Champion MP, Chair (Lab, Rotherham), Mr Richard Bacon MP (Con, South Norfolk), Theo Clarke MP (Con, Stafford), Mrs Pauline Latham OBE MP (Con, Mid Derbyshire), Chris Law MP (SNP, Dundee West), Ian Liddell-Grainger MP (Con, Bridgwater and West Somerset), Nigel Mills MP (Con, Amber Valley), Navendu Mishra MP (Lab, Stockport), Kate Osamor MP (Lab, Edmonton), Dr Dan Poulter MP (Con, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich), Mr Virendra Sharma MP (Lab, Ealing, Southall).

