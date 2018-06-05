House of Commons International Development Committee -Definition and administration of ODA: Fifth Report of Session 2017–19

UK aid: Focus cross-government projects on world's poorest, urge MPs

Aid delivered under the Prosperity Fund is insufficiently focused on the poorest, according to a new report from the International Development Committee, the Definition and administration of ODA. The Government has committed to spending increasing amounts of Official Development Assistance (ODA) outside the Department for International Development (DFID) claiming that this will engage other departments' skills, expertise and networks.

But where DFID is respected worldwide as an accountable deliverer of aid, cross-government funds have been criticised for their lack of transparency, especially given the level of spending involved (£601m of ODA in 2016-17).

The situation is further complicated by the blend of ODA and non-ODA activities covered by the Conflict, Security and Stability Fund (CSSF), where, as a result, large tranches of information are redacted for national security reasons.

The Chair of the Committee, Stephen Twigg MP, commented: "The role of cross-government funds has become increasingly prominent but the current arrangements for oversight leave gaps and the opportunity for a lack of coherence. Our Report raises concerns that some activities are being badged as ODA without a clear focus on poverty reduction. This lack of clarity risks undermining faith in UK aid.

"Countries should not be selected to receive ODA via the CSSF funding based on security rationale alone. With a heavy emphasis on promoting UK trade, the Prosperity Fund risks losing the rightful focus on poverty reduction and is a step towards the return of tied aid. We recommend that existing programmes should be reviewed.

"It is essential that the UK's spending on aid underpins the reduction of poverty. Almost three quarters of the world's poorest people live in middle income countries but it is unclear to us how some projects - especially those under the banner of the Prosperity Fund - benefit the very poorest, marginalised or most vulnerable communities."

Regardless of whether ODA is delivered by DFID or other departments, Ministers must ensure it is delivered to a consistently high standard.

DFID, ranked fourth amongst all global development agencies for transparency in the International Aid Transparency Index, should take the lead in promoting excellence across Whitehall. Its 'world-leading position' must not be jeopardised by a shift of ODA away from DFID.

Stephen Twigg MP said: "Although spreading the administration of ODA across Whitehall creates potential to establish new and innovative partnerships in aid delivery, it also risks undermining the quality of the UK's ODA. We are concerned at the risks this poses to policy coherence, effective oversight and transparency. We are also concerned about the uneven focus on poverty reduction in programmes administered outside DFID.

"We call on Government to set out individual departmental responsibilities for delivering, overseeing, monitoring and coordinating ODA and how they correspond to the aims of the UK's 2015 aid strategy. "Ultimately, DFID's experience in administering ODA means it should sign off on all of the UK's ODA, tightening up practice in other departments, developing capacity and receiving adequate resources to do so." Finally, MPs are concerned about Government's attempts to pursue changes in the internationally-recognised definition of aid

Stephen Twigg said: "We do not believe that major changes to the definition are required. The current definition does not preclude the UK from providing humanitarian assistance when it is needed. Attempts to manipulate the definition risk damaging the UK's reputation for expertise and professionalism in aid delivery. We support the introduction of a mechanism to help countries whose development reverts, making them eligible once again for ODA."

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Committee membership: Stephen Twigg MP, Chair (Lab (Co-op) Liverpool, West Derby), Richard Burden MP (Lab, Birmingham, Northfield), James Duddridge MP (Con, Rochford and Southend East), Mr Nigel Evans MP (Con, Ribble Valley), Pauline Latham OBE MP (Con, Mid Derbyshire), Chris Law MP (SNP, Dundee West), Ivan Lewis MP (Ind, Bury South), Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP (Lab (Co-op) Brighton, Kemptown), Paul Scully MP (Con, Sutton and Cheam), Mr Virendra Sharma MP (Lab, Ealing, Southall), Henry Smith MP, (Con, Crawley).

Specific Committee information: indcom@parliament.ukindcom@parliament.uk 020 7219 1223

Follow us on Twitter @commonsIDC and tweeting on #DFIDScrutiny

Committee news and reports and much more at www.parliament.ukhttp://www.parliament.uk.

All proceedings can be viewed live and on-demand at www.parliamentlive.ukhttp://www.parliamentlive.uk

Data protection: The personal information you supply will be processed in accordance with the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation and the Data Protection Act 2018. Full details of how your data will be used can be found herehttps://www.parliament.uk/business/committees/committees-a-z/privacy-policy/. You may unsubscribe<mailto:hocmediacommittees@parliament.uk?subject=Unsubscribe%20from%20BEI...> from this mailing list at any time.

UK Parliament Disclaimer: This e-mail is confidential to the intended recipient. If you have received it in error, please notify the sender and delete it from your system. Any unauthorised use, disclosure, or copying is not permitted. This e-mail has been checked for viruses, but no liability is accepted for any damage caused by any virus transmitted by this e-mail. This e-mail address is not secure, is not encrypted and should not be used for sensitive data. pdf