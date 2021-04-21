Government must reverse “devastating” aid cuts or break promise to world’s poorest children

The Government today announced its plans for cutting overseas aid from 0.7 to 0.5% of Gross National Income.

Responding, Rose Caldwell, CEO of Plan International UK, said: "These devastating cuts to UK Aid will have far-reaching consequences for the world's most vulnerable children, especially girls, at a time when they most need our support. We strongly urge the Government to reconsider this course of action.

"The Prime Minister was elected on a manifesto that included a strong commitment to give 0.7% of GNI to overseas aid, but with today's cuts, this promise will be broken.

"Now is not the time to shirk our responsibilities. Covid-19 continues to devastate the world's poorest communities, and at the same time, Yemen and South Sudan stand on the brink of famine. We also face the biggest education emergency in living memory, and for girls in particular, the chance for an education could be lost forever.

"As the UK prepares to host the G7 and the UN Climate Change summit, the world's nations will be looking to us for leadership. Yet instead, the UK is abandoning its commitments and cutting aid to the world's poorest people. This is not the 'Global Britain' we want the world to see.

"The world's most vulnerable children don't need empty promises. They need action. The UK Government must urgently change course and make good on its commitments."

