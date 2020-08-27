Employing refugees 2020 - Equality and Human Rights Commission and the Refugee Council

Introduction

This guide explains the documents that refugees and asylum seekers can use to demonstrate their entitlement to work in the UK.

Refugees do not usually have a national passport but instead are issued with separate Home Office documents.

The Refugee Council works directly with refugees and supports them to rebuild their lives. The Equality and Human Rights Commission promotes, safeguards and enforces the law that protects our rights to fairness, dignity and respect. This guide is within the remit of both bodies.

This guide covers:

• What refugees bring to the workplace

• The documents which demonstrate that a refugee is entitled to work in the UK

• The documents which demonstrate that an asylum seeker is entitled to work in the UK

• The process for applying for further leave to remain

• Who to contact for further information

About this guidance

This guide outlines the documents that you will need to check prior to employing a refugee or asylum seeker. These documents are recommended by the Home Office in their Guidance and Codes of Practice.

• ‘An employer’s guide to right to work checks’ outlines the requirements that apply to all employees who started working for you on or after 28 January 2019, or for whom a repeat check is required.

• For employees recruited on or after 16 May 2014 and where the person had permission to work for the duration of their employment before 28 January 2019, you should refer to the previous comprehensive guidance published in June 2018.

• For employees recruited on or after 29 February 2008 and where the person had permission to work for the duration of their employment before 16 May 2014, you should refer to the previous comprehensive guidance published in October 2013.