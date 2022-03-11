Easing of entry requirements for Ukrainian refugees – Refugee Council response

In response to Priti Patel’s announcement regarding the easing of entry requirements for Ukrainian refugees, Andy Hewett, Head of Advocacy at the Refugee Council said:

“Whilst we welcome any step to ease the process for desperate Ukrainians in search of safety in this country, this announcement does not go anywhere near far enough.

“Rather than continuing with a system that requires Ukrainian refugees to apply for a visa, the Government urgently needs to temporarily waive visa requirements so that all Ukrainian families fleeing war and bloodshed can easily reach the UK and access the protection that is their fundamental right under the Refugee Convention.”