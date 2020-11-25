Cut to UK Aid will devastate the lives of girls and risks the education of over 900,000 children

The UK Government today announced that it intends to cut the UK’s overseas aid commitment from 0.7% of GNI to 0.5% for 2021. This comes on top of cuts already made since the Covid crisis began.

Responding, Rose Caldwell, Chief Executive of Plan International UK, said:

“Today’s cut to UK Aid will have a devastating impact on the world’s most marginalised children, especially girls, at a time when many are facing rising hunger and a hidden pandemic of gender-based violence, including child marriage and trafficking. As the international community looks to the UK for leadership amid the pandemic, we are turning our backs on those who need our support most.

“The 0.7% aid commitment is one of the UK’s proudest achievements. It has transformed the lives of millions, helped progress gender equality around the world, and supported 5.8 million girls into education. By cutting it, we are risking the education of over 900,000 children and undermining efforts to safeguard girls’ futures right around the world.

“As the UK prepares to host the G7 summit and COP 26 in 2021, many will be looking to the UK Government for leadership on some of the toughest challenges facing the world. Instead, the Government has turned its back on this call with a U-turn that threatens to undermine our global commitments, including the Prime Minister's pledge to ensure all girls receive 12 years of quality education by 2030 – a promise we cannot afford to break.

“Now more than ever, the UK Government needs to stand up for the world’s most marginalised children. This cut should only be a temporary measure and we must renew our commitment to 0.7 as soon as possible.”

