Charities’ chance to double donations as new UK Aid Match round opens

British charities invited to apply for UK Aid Match scheme, which sees public donations over three months, matched pound for pound by UK Government

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office backed scheme aims to help developing countries combat COVID-19, tackle malnutrition and malaria, and boost girls’ education

Charities are today encouraged to apply for UK Aid Match funding – a scheme which sees the UK government double donations made by the public.

UK Aid Match, run by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), supports British charity campaigns by matching generous donations from the public pound for pound over a three-month period.

In the last five years, UK Aid Match has provided support to 111 charities with projects in 36 countries, which have benefitted more than 25 million of the world’s poorest people.

The FCDO has launched the latest round of the successful scheme and is inviting applications for charities by December 18.

The new round wants applications that particularly focus on helping developing countries to combat the long-term impact of COVID-19, end preventable deaths through tackling malnutrition or malaria, and helping girls access quality education to transform their lives.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Minister Baroness Liz Sugg said:

“UK Aid Match gives the British people the chance to double the impact of their donations to charities doing great work around the world.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted us all, and the focus of this new funding will help tackle the global challenges that have become even more acute.

“Charities from across the UK can now apply for match funding to help address the long term impacts of Covid-19, end preventable deaths and support girls to receive a vital education."

One of the many charities which have previously had their donations matched by the UK government funding is WaterAid, which is due to launch its ‘Future on Tap’ appeal in November.

The appeal aims to raise £2 million to protect vulnerable communities from the impact of drought in Ethiopia by creating a network of solar powered water pumps for schools and community centers.

Nicholas Pialek, Programme Operations Director for WaterAid, said:

“WaterAid is fortunate enough to have benefitted from funding through four UK Aid Match appeals since 2012, helping us transform even more lives around the world with clean water, decent sanitation and good hygiene. These basic human rights are vital for good health, education and livelihoods and are the building blocks to a better future.

“We are excited to be launching another fundraising appeal this winter where the UK government will match public donations up to £2 million, which will have a huge impact on our work to support communities in climate-vulnerable areas in Ethiopia.”

Notes to editors

• The application portal will open on Monday 2 November and closes on Friday 18 December at 5pm (GMT).

• UK Aid Match brings charities, the British public and the UK government together to collectively change the lives of some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people.

• It is designed to provide opportunities for the UK public to engage with international development issues and have a say in how UK aid is spent, whilst boosting the impact of the very best civil society projects to reach the poorest people in developing countries.

• For every £1 donated to a UK Aid Match charity appeal, the government will also contribute £1 of UK aid (up to £2 million), to help these projects go further in changing and saving lives. UK Aid Match is funded from the international development budget, for donations made by individuals living in the UK.

• Each charity appeal must run for up to three months and funds raised (up to a maximum of £2 million) will be matched by FCDO, subject to a satisfactory due diligence assessment.

• For more information on the fund, including eligibility and how to make an application, visit the UK Aid Match website.

Ends.