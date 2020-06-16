Celebrating Refugee Week 2020

Refugee Week is here and it is time to celebrate the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees!

Refugee Week is a celebration that takes place every year around World Refugee Day on 20 June. This year it is taking place from the 15 to 21 June and the theme is ‘Imagine’. In previous years celebrations across the UK have included photography exhibitions, plays, festivals, poetry readings, bake sales, football matches and much more. However this year is a little different, social distancing measures remain in place as we shield the most vulnerable in our society from Coronavirus. Regardless of the challenging circumstances, people across the UK have appealed to their creative sides to ensure that the amazing contributions of refugees are acknowledged and celebrated amidst everything that is going on.

Visit the Refugee Week website to find a jam packed schedule of events that you can attend remotely, and learn about the eight Simple Acts you can do at home to celebrate Refugee Week. We will be sharing stories and art from refugees and people seeking asylum throughout the week to give you insight into their lives and celebrations.

The first story we want to share with you is that of Abdullah from Syria. Abudullah has been in the UK for 3.5 years and says there are countless things that have happened since he came here that have made him love the UK and its people. Abdullah loves helping people, so during the Covid-19 lock down he has been asking members of the community if they need help getting supplies, such as food and medicine.

Refugee Week quiz

In celebration of Refugee Week and to help you learn more about refugees, we have created this quiz round that you can include in your next socially distanced quiz.

Take me to the quiz