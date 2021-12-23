British Red Cross welcomes Home Office announcement on Afghan resettlement

Responding to the news that the UK Government’s Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme will open in January, a British Red Cross spokesperson said:

“We welcome the news that the UK Government is set to open the resettlement programme that was promised to people within Afghanistan who need protection.

“We know that resettlement programmes can be lifelines for people fleeing persecution and violence, especially when the right support is in place when they arrive in the UK. Our experience supporting a previous programme – for people from Syria – is that for these schemes to work well it has to be a real partnership between national and local government, charities like our own, but also the communities themselves, who play a vital role in welcoming those who seek safety here. When that’s in place, the benefit on people affected by the crisis and the communities that welcome them is huge.

“We look forward to hearing more about the plan and how this will work in practice.”

The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme will provide up to 20,000 Afghans with a safe and legal route to resettle in the UK over a five-year period.

The British Red Cross has supported over15,000 people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan since August 2021. Staff and volunteers have welcomed families at airports and in hotels, distributing essential items like clothing, blankets and baby milk, and helping people access medical care.

