A British child rescued by government officials from Syria asked whether others in a Save the Children centre could come too, the charity said today

Following Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s announcement the UK is bringing home a British child from North East Syria, Save the Children’s Syria Response Director Sonia Khush said:

“Every child saved is a triumph of compassion and this is very welcome news. We’re proud to have cared for this child and supported the UK government to bring them home. When the child was rescued, they asked if other children at our centre could come too.

“Children in Syria who have fled ISIS-held areas are innocent, including those with their mothers. They are swept up in horrific events far beyond their control and their short lives have been full of violence and fear. The threat to children in these camps is huge. Recently eight children under the age of five died in just five days and coronavirus has reached the camps, raising fears of a devastating outbreak.

“Governments of foreign nationals trapped in Syria, including the Canadian government, can and must bring the remaining children home to recover in safety. This has never been more urgent and today’s good news from the UK government shows it can be done.”

ENDS

Note to editors: