Annual Procurement and Commercial Report - Financial Year 2019/2020

1. Introduction

Purpose of Report

Good commercial practice is critical to the delivery of public goods and services, including the UK’s official development assistance. Rightly, the public increasingly demands the highest ethical standards and behaviours, as well as value for money.

DFID’s procurement and commercial practice has been transformed over the last few years. We have made significant progress in the way we think and behave commercially and are determined to drive further improvement. Our aim is not just to spend aid well but show it “could not be spent better”.

DFID’s Annual Procurement and Commercial Report is part of our commitment to greater transparency in our commercial performance and that of our supply partners, showing the value that good commercial practice adds as we work together to end extreme poverty in the national interest.

UK aid

DFID leads the UK’s efforts to reduce poverty and deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in line with the UK Aid Strategy, helping deliver HMG’s wider national security objectives. We are investing in peace, the planet, prosperity, people and partnerships – all underpinned by a focus on quality and maintaining the necessary staff and expertise on the ground.

DFID works in extremely challenging environments and collaborates with a diverse range of public and private stakeholders, including other national governments.

We provide technical assistance and goods across a range of sectors to meet both immediate humanitarian needs and longer-term development goals. UK aid is helping refugees and those displaced from their homes because of conflict or humanitarian crises access medical supplies and sanitation. It is improving the lives of girls and women through better education and a greater choice of family planning and is now leading the international effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Longerterm, our aid is helping to strengthen the institutions, public services and economic development of developing countries. All of this adds to the complexity of the commercial challenge and requires the highest standards of procurement and commercial practice.