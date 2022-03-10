United Arab Emirates (UAE) Factsheet February 2022

Though not a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol, UNHCR works closely with the Government of UAE to expand the protection space for people of concern to UNHCR.

UAE is hosting the Expo 2020 for a duration of six months under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, with the sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

UNHCR is working to expand partnerships in UAE with private and public entities, including with Dubai Expo, to raise awareness and provide support to UNHCR’s people of concern.