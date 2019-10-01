UAE intensifying humanitarian efforts globally: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2019 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has underlined the UAE's determination to step up its developmental and humanitarian efforts around the world.

"The noble humanitarian initiatives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have significantly contributed to easing the suffering of and bringing back dignity to millions of people around the world."

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks during a meeting of the ERC’s Board of Directors, in the presence of Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board, and Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, along with several board members and deputy secretaries-general.

During the meeting, the board reviewed several reports submitted by Dr. Al Falahi on expanding the ERC’s local work, through establishing new offices and centres around the country.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing progress of the AED3.35 million water aid project "Suqia Maa", being executed by the ERC on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Rd in the Al Dhafra Region.

As to the ERC’s initiatives overseas, the board was briefed on the results of its group weddings in Yemen, which were held upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to strengthen the country’s social fabric. In 2019, 11 group weddings were held in eight Yemeni governorates, benefitting 2,200 young men and women at a cost of AED5.5 million.

The board was briefed on the ERC-organised social activities in Hadramaut Governorate, including the establishment of social Majalis (councils) which are expected to launch in mid-October, at a cost of AED1.9 million The board also reviewed the ERC’s development and service projects in several countries, including Mauritania, Ethiopia, Morocco, Niger, Sudan and the Philippines.

These included 2000 ocular surgeries in Morocco, and providing 3000 eyeglasses for children at a cost of AED4 million from which 5,000 benefitted.

Drinking water aid projects were established in Niger at a cost of AED4 million, including drilling of seven wells and maintaining 10 old ones.

The ERC's humanitarian efforts also included the drilling of 10 water wells in Sudan at a cost of AED1.2 million from which up to 10,000 people benefited. The meeting occasioned a review of the recently completed projects in Philippines, including schools, water projects and other services at a cost of AED3,542,000.