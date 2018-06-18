18 Jun 2018

UAE to grant nationals of countries facing war a one-year stay permit

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 18 Jun 2018 View Original

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2018 (WAM) -- The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has adopted a resolution granting nationals of countries facing war and natural disasters a one-year stay permit, in solidarity with the people of affected nations and to offer them a chance to improve their living conditions until they are ready to return to their home countries.

The new decision will see nationals of affected countries granted an extendable one-year permit - regardless of the conditions of their visa - from 1st August to 31st October, 2018, as well as an exemption from any imposed fines.

The new decision is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to help all those in need around the world and strengthen its position as an incubator of all nationalities, acting as a second homeland. It is also a part of the country's principles and responsibility to support the most vulnerable people of the world as an active supporter of international peace and stability, especially in the Arab and the GCC region.

The UAE offers a global model of economic development, cultural values, and political and social stability. Its foreign policy, developed by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with wisdom and moderation, is based on the firm strategic principles of maintaining relations with all countries, standing by the most vulnerable and needy in the world, and contributing effectively to the promotion of international stability and peace.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker

