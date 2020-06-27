UAE and Vatican Send Humanitarian Aid to Peruvian Amazon Area in Fight against COVID-19.

In collaboration with the Vatican Department of Education, the UAE has sent a plane containing 15 metric tons of medical and food aid to the Peruvian Amazon River area, delivering the first batch of 40 metric tons of aid dedicated to those affected by COVID-19 in the region.

This cooperation is a result of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together signed in Abu Dhabi by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church.

This aid targets those in need in the Peruvian city of Iquitos, a city of 400,000 located on one of the Amazon River's streams in Peru's dense Amazon forest. It also furthers the UAE's efforts to strengthen the capacity of Peru's health sector and that of various countries in efforts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

Jassem Saif Al Shamsi, Chargé d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Lima, said: "The dispatch of this aid plane today to Peru reflects the UAE’s continued efforts to help a large number of countries to curb the spread of this virus. The UAE leadership believes that international solidarity and the unification of efforts are an urgent necessity in the face of the most dangerous pandemic facing humanity."

"The UAE stands with the people of Peru today by contributing to the provision of supplies and food aid, reflecting strong ties between both countries that have historically enjoyed constructive cooperation and consensus at all levels," he added.

To date, the UAE has sent more than 995 metric tons of aid to more than 69 countries.