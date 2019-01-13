Leaders, parliamentarians praise UAE’s commitment to humanitarian work, international security

BRUSSELS, 12th January 2019 (WAM) - Participants of the ‘From Humanitarian Aid for Stability: UAE and EU together’ seminar noted that the UAE has gained a prominent position in humanitarian and development work as the largest donor of development aid in the world relative to GDP.

Organised by the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) in cooperation with the EU-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group at the European Parliament and the Emirates Red Crescent, the event took place at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels.

Speaking at the seminar, Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of FNC, said: "Helping those in need is deeply rooted in our culture, and we feel responsible for underprivileged and vulnerable groups. Instability provides fertile ground for terrorism and extremism, therefore our commitment to development involves a commitment to stability – a priority that we share with the EU."

Highlighting the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent in saving lives and supporting stability in crises and disaster zones around the world, she added: "The UAE houses some 45 humanitarian organisations that are active internationally. Between April 2015 and December 2018, the country disbursed US$4.91 billion in aid to Yemen, and has provided a safe haven for more than 127,000 Syrians since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis."

Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, Member of the European Parliament, stressed the importance of the EU and the UAE unifying efforts in the economic and investment domains as well as in the fight against terrorism, humanitarian aid and risk control. He commended the UAE for its unwavering dedication to achieving security and stability in the world, and praised the role of the Emirates Red Crescent and other humanitarian organizations in the country.

Christos Stylianides, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said: "Increasing global challenges require sustained humanitarian efforts. We thank the UAE, a global model of humanitarian commitment, for demonstrating steadfast solidarity, significantly contributing to crisis resolution, playing an influential role in development cooperation and actively supporting international aid organizations."

Denis Haveaux, Director of the Red Cross EU Office, confirmed that the Red Cross and the Red Crescent are partners in providing humanitarian aid, and stressed the importance of safe access to services, particularly for victims of forgotten crises.