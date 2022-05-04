In Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian Red Cross met evacuated people from Mariupol and Zaporizka oblast

Today a group of people, residents of Mariupol and temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizka oblast arrived in Zaporizhzhia. Previously, more than 200 people were evacuated by private vehicles. Evacuation buses also took people who had been hiding from shelling at the Azovstal bomb shelter in Mariupol for more than two months.

The Emergency response team of Zaporizka regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross met people, provided necessary assistance on the spot, and accompanied people with disabilities and casualties to the hub for internally displaced persons.