Youth summer camp swings into action in western Ukraine [EN/UK]

Spilno Camp will help local and displaced children to make friends, study and play.

A new summer camp for children and youth aged 7–17 years has been launched in Zakarpattya, western Ukraine, aimed at helping both local youngsters and those displaced by the war to meet new friends, study and play.

Spilno Camp, which is set to run in Svalyava, Khust and Berehiv, has been jointly launched by the NGO Cultural Platform Zakarpattya, with the support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine in cooperation with the Transcarpathian regional military administration and authorities.

Two programmes are being implemented – the main one for participants aged 7-17 and an ongoing daily programme for all children, youth and parents.

The main programme will begin on June 11th and comprise three age groups: 7-10, 11-14 and 15-17. For three weeks, participants will learn about topics such as healthy habits, the environment and conscious consumption. They will then create graphical, video and photo content. To sign up for the main programme, click here. The deadline is June 8th, 8 p.m.

The daily programme, which starts on June 5th, will feature lectures, workshops, film screenings and games about subjects such as democracy, science, culture, explosive ordnance risk education and media literacy. Participants will also participate in the local community life by volunteering.

In July, Spilno Camp will launch in Khust, and in Berehiv in August. In each of these cities, Spilno Camp will run for three weeks.

Follow Spilno Camp's events through UNICEF social media accounts on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and in the Telegram Group for Spilno Camp t.me/spilnocamp.

Media contacts

Svitlana Kisilova

Communications Consultant

UNICEF Ukraine

Email: skisilova@unicef.org