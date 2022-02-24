World Vision warns of significant risk to children in Ukraine crisis

World Vision is warning of significant threats to child wellbeing as the Ukraine crisis intensifies

The aid agency is preparing humanitarian contingency plans to support the crisis

World Vision calls for a focus on protecting the most vulnerable - children

The international child-focussed aid organisation, World Vision, is warning of the significant risks that the intensification of the crisis in Ukraine poses to children. If the situation deteriorates further, and humanitarian needs increase significantly, World Vision will seek to support populations on the move and is currently preparing plans to work with partners on the ground.

Andrew Morley, World Vision International President and CEO, said:

“It is heart-breaking that countless children will bear the brunt of this conflict, forced from their homes and schools as they flee in search of safety.

“We stand ready to support those affected, as the violence takes its toll on children’s physical and mental health, facing the loss of loved ones and destruction of their homes.

“We call on all sides to promote peace, as we hope and pray for a solution to prevent a full-scale humanitarian crisis.”

Eleanor Monbiot OBE, World Vision’s Regional Leader for Middle East and Eastern Europe, says:

“As the Ukraine crisis deepens, World Vision is concerned about the risk posed to the most vulnerable – children. To this end, we are preparing contingency plans in case a higher level of humanitarian response becomes necessary.

“We are finalising emergency plans that will be activated should the situation deteriorate further. We assisted 3.2 million people across our Middle East and Eastern Europe region last year with emergency response programmes and we can call on this capacity to respond to the Ukraine crisis if required.

“We are supporting our office in Romania to be ready to respond, should children and their families be forcibly displaced from Ukraine and need emergency assistance.

“The consequences for children affected by this conflict escalation are gravely concerning. I want to reiterate once again, in the strongest possible terms, that focus needs to be directed towards protecting those most vulnerable to the escalation of this crisis.”

