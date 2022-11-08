The World Bank Group in Ukraine, 2012–20: Country Program Evaluation

This Country Program Evaluation (CPE) reviews the World Bank Group’s partnership with Ukraine during 2012–20. While the evaluation was completed by the time hostilities broke out in Ukraine in February 2022, its disclosure was halted until now given the extraordinary situation in the country.

IEG adapted the lessons identified in the CPE to more directly inform the World Bank Group’s support for recovery and reconstruction in Ukraine. The report especially focuses on three of the main challenges faced by Ukraine during the evaluation period in which the Bank Group played a significant role: governance and anticorruption; crisis response and economic resilience; and energy security and efficiency.