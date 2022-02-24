World Bank Group Stands with Ukraine and its People

Prepares to support countries in the region affected by the conflict

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022—David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, today released the following statement:

“The World Bank Group is horrified by the shocking violence and loss of life as a result of the events unfolding in Ukraine. We are a long-standing partner of Ukraine and stand with its people at this critical moment.

Today, I discussed the situation with our Board of Directors and have mobilized our Global Crisis Risk Platform to accelerate coordination across the World Bank Group.

The devastating developments in Ukraine will have far-reaching economic and social impacts. We are coordinating closely with the IMF to assess these costs.

When I met with President Zelenskyy in Munich on Saturday, I reaffirmed the World Bank Group’s strong support and commitment to the people of Ukraine and the region.

We stand ready to provide immediate support to Ukraine and are preparing options for such support, including fast-disbursing financing. Alongside development partners, the World Bank Group will use all our financing and technical support tools for rapid response.

The World Bank Group is also in active dialogue to support neighboring countries and people that may be affected by this conflict and will make additional resources available.”

Contacts

In Washington, D.C,

David Theis

(202) 458-8626

dtheis@worldbankgroup.org