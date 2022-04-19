World Bank Group Response to Global Impacts of the War in Ukraine: A Proposed Roadmap

Executive Summary

i. The war in Ukraine is having worldwide impacts, with enormous human and economic consequences that continue to unfold. This new crisis – for Ukraine, for countries hosting refugees from Ukraine,and for developing countries affected by the worldwide economic impacts – comes at an exceptionally challenging time for poor people already hit by the pandemic, conflict and climate change. The war threatens to further set back progress toward poverty reduction and shared prosperity, and delay green, resilient and inclusive development. It is likely to deepen inequality across and within countries for decades to come.

ii. In Ukraine, the direct and immediate toll of the war is vast, including devastation of Ukraine’s economy, infrastructure and living standards. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to death, disability and displacement; interrupted human capital formation; and caused large-scale job and income losses. The war is rapidly eroding social conditions, with differentiated impacts, including on refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), host communities, and vulnerable groups – especially women, children, the elderly and the disabled. More than 1 in 4 Ukrainians was forcibly displaced within a span of five weeks, including over half of Ukrainian children. Pressures are mounting on countries in the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) region that have received more than four million refugees, lost access to workers’ remittances, and face the threat of war spreading beyond Ukraine’s borders.

iii. Across the wider developing world, the economic and social impacts are spreading through multiple channels, including commodity markets, trade, financial flows, and market confidence. These impacts are differentiated by country circumstances (i.e., fuel importers versus exporters). The conflict is eroding global confidence, weakening growth, increasing fiscal and financial stress, and worsening food and nutrition insecurity. If protracted, it could also exacerbate policy uncertainty and lead to lasting fragmentation of global trade and foreign investment networks – channels that have historically played a central role in supporting global economic growth and poverty reduction.

iv. Importantly, the war’s global repercussions are aggravating the large-scale, ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. Compounding the impacts of the pandemic and the climate crisis, including extreme weather such as droughts and floods, ripple effects of the war will likely aggravate hunger, malnutrition, food insecurity and deprivation for millions of people around the world. For policymakers, the war’s impacts will further narrow already limited fiscal space and heighten demands – provoking difficult tradeoffs and new risks that urgent needs will displace focus on long-term development, including the climate agenda. Higher prices for basic necessities, increased scarcity and worsening inequality across and within countries could further increase social disruption and exacerbate fragility, conflict and violence.

v. The World Bank Group is redoubling efforts to help clients address the severe and growing impacts of the war in Ukraine while continuing to respond to compounding crises – particularly the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change – and pursue durable recovery. Anchored in the WBG twin goals and with continued focus on fostering Green, Resilient and Inclusive Development (GRID), this proposed Roadmap summarizes the ongoing and proposed WBG response to the global impacts of the war in Ukraine. It integrates lessons learned; highlights key uncertainties and risks; and draws on WBG comparative advantages – including optimizing synergies and coordination across the World Bank, IFC and MIGA.

vi. The Roadmap discusses the WBG’s initial short-term response and outlines a medium-term, targeted approach encompassing the 15 months from April 2022 to June 2023. In the remaining quarter of FY22 (April – June), the WBG intends to prioritize an initial crisis response with total commitments of around $50 billion. The initial WBG response will include increasing support to (i) Ukraine, (ii) countries hosting refugees from Ukraine, and (iii) the wider developing world to address crisis impacts on the poor and vulnerable. This will build on the results achieved under the COVID-19 Crisis Response. While supporting the needs arising from the war in Ukraine, the WBG will promote sustained focus on longer-term development priorities that are integral to the achievement of the WBG twin goals of eliminating extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity in a sustainable manner. Food prices in real terms are going up rapidly in the context of current and anticipated supply constraints. It is critical to avoid making the situation worse by imposing export restrictions and price controls. Enabling market access and protecting the population against food vulnerabilities through social transfers are central to the WBG response. The WBG’s medium-term response, comprising surge financing to facilitate strong client engagement and meet heightened client demand across the WBG client base, will be set out in a Global Crisis Response Framework Paper to be presented to the Board by end-June 2022.

vii. Over the coming weeks, Management will explore with its Board of Executive Directors options to put in place a 15-month WBG crisis response envelope of around $170 billion for the period from April 2022 to June 2023. This will support developing countries as they address the human and development setbacks caused by compounding crises – impacts of the war, including food and fuel price shocks, and disruptions to trade, supply chains and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI); the COVID-19 pandemic; and climate change. Support for Ukraine, its reconstruction, its people and impacted nearby countries will be integrated, and supported by analytical work. viii. Comprehensive and customized WBG engagement will extend across the client spectrum, including low-income countries (LICs); middle-income countries (MICs); fragile and conflict-affected states (FCSs) and small states. In concert with its development partners, the WBG surge crisis response will provide focused support for developing countries as they confront the impacts of the war. In addition to addressing the impact of the war in Ukraine, the proposed surge financing will sustain WBG high impact support for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating climate change adaptation and mitigation, as well as promoting durable economic recovery through GRID. Strong partnerships at the international and national level will be integral to WBG crisis response and client engagement.