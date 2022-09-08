Winterization Plan | October 2022 to March 2023, Ukraine

Executive Summary

Within the overall framework of the Ukraine Flash Appeal (covering March to December 2022), the joint winterization plan calls for an intersectoral response encompassing Shelter/NFIs, WASH, Food Security and Livelihoods and Education to address intersectoral needs and mitigate vulnerabilities associated with the cold season. The plan seeks to ensure that the most vulnerable people in Ukraine are adequately protected and able to cope with harsh weather conditions in a dignified manner.

The implementation of this plan will be carried out in support of the efforts by the Government of Ukraine (especially Regional Development, Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, and Social Policy Ministries), with coordination support from OCHA and under the technical guidance from the relevant Clusters. This plan will serve as the overarching preparedness and response guide for specific plans that are expected to be developed at local level.

An estimated 4.2 million out of 17.7 million people in need (identified in the Flash Appeal) will be targeted for winterization assistance through the intersectoral activities outlined in this plan. The plan estimates that US $460 million is required to support the implementation of prioritized activities that contribute to saving lives, preventing and mitigating protection risks, and addressing the extreme weather-related needs in the country. Priority locations include the areas of active fighting such as Kharkivska, Dnipropetrovska, Zaporizka, and Donetska oblasts, the areas currently not under the control of the Government of Ukraine such as Khersonska oblast, and the areas that were badly damaged during the Russian control at the beginning of the war such as Sumska, Chernihivska, and Kyivska oblasts. While the timeframe of this plan is six months from October 2022 - March 2023, the financial requirement identified above covers October to December 2022, in alignment with the scope of the Flash Appeal, while January to March 2023 financial requirements will be part of the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2023 currently under development.

The plan prioritizes a range of solutions delivered through multiple modalities, including critical winterization repairs, provision of winter-related and heating items and livelihood support, among others. It is important to note that the activities outlined in this plan are specific to meeting the particular humanitarian needs associated with the cold season. This plan is intended to be a living document that may need to be revised as the situation evolves.

While this plan is primarily focused on winterization humanitarian efforts, regular humanitarian programming outlined in the Flash Appeal will continue – at the same time that development actors scale up their response that will contribute to building the country’s resilience to the cold season and strengthening longer-term response systems. It is important to note that the implementation of planned winterization activities remains subject to access opportunities and challenges, particularly in the areas of active fighting and/or outside the control of Government of Ukraine.