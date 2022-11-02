Winter Aid Action Plan: Switzerland helps Ukraine through the winter

Bern, 02.11.2022 - At its meeting on 2 November 2022, the Federal Council adopted an action plan to mitigate the impact of the coming winter on the people of Ukraine. Switzerland is providing CHF 100 million in aid, in particular for projects financing the urgent rehabilitation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The humanitarian situation of those affected by the war in Ukraine has become even more precarious in recent weeks due to targeted attacks on energy infrastructure and basic supply systems.

Around 18 million people in Ukraine – some 40 per cent of the population – are dependent on aid due to the war. With the onset of winter, this number may rise to 24 million. Over 30 per cent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been damaged. The targeted attacks have left many places without access to drinking water, as well as disrupting power and telecommunications. Ukraine requires additional aid from the international community to deal with this emergency.

The impending winter will bring further problems for those affected by the war. President of the Confederation Ignazio Cassis and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed ways to tackle this problem at their meeting on 20 October 2022. The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) of the FDFA and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) of the EAER were also represented at the talks in Kyiv.

At its meeting on 2 November 2022, the Federal Council adopted the Winter Aid Action Plan to support the people of Ukraine. In addition to its existing humanitarian undertaking in Ukraine and the region, it is making CHF 100 million available for projects to support the urgent rehabilitation of energy infrastructure and alleviate the precarious humanitarian situation. For example, Switzerland is helping Ukrainian energy companies purchase energy sources and spare parts, contributing to the repair of rail fastening systems (for the transport of heavy goods such as grain) and providing humanitarian support to help those worst affected by the war in Ukraine to prepare for winter (replacing windows, providing insulation and food, etc.). Efforts are also under way to determine if Switzerland can supply further relief goods such as generators, pumps or water treatment installations.

The Federal Council will submit a request to Parliament for a supplementary credit of CHF 76 million to cover these lines of action.

