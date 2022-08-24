WHO’s Response to the Ukraine Crisis - Interim Report (February to June 2022)

Overview

The military offensive by the Russian Federation in Ukraine which began February 2022 has triggered one of the world’s fastest-growing displacement and humanitarian crisis, with geopolitical and economic ripples felt across the globe. The ongoing war has caused large-scale disruptions to the delivery of health services and a near-collapse of the health system. But the crisis also saw an extraordinary mobilization and crisis response to a health emergency by WHO and its more than 100 partners.

The just published interim report demonstrates what has been achieved in just over three months; how WHO, the health authorities in Ukraine and international and national partners have reached and assisted millions of people and prevented Ukraine’s health system from disintegrating and ceasing to function.

By delivering specialized medical supplies, coordinating the deployment of emergency medical teams, verifying and reporting attacks on healthcare and​ working with health authorities, WHO and health partners have minimized disruptions to the delivery of critical healthcare services within Ukraine and in countries​ hosting refugees.

This life saving work would not be possible without your valuable and continued support.