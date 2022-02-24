WHO/Europe statement on Ukraine (24 February 2022) [EN/RU]

Copenhagen, 24 February 2022

Amid the conflict rapidly unfolding in Ukraine, WHO/Europe reiterates its deepest concern for the safety, health and well-being of all civilians impacted by the crisis in the country and possibly beyond.

As the United Nations Secretary-General has repeatedly warned, and as WHO/Europe echoes, any further escalation could result in a humanitarian catastrophe in Europe, including a significant toll in terms of casualties as well as further damage to already-fragile health systems.

WHO/Europe, through our Country Office in Ukraine, continues to deliver much-needed support on urgent health issues, particularly in the face of an ongoing poliomyelitis outbreak and the long-running COVID-19 response.

WHO/Europe is working closely with all United Nations partners to rapidly scale up readiness to respond to the expected health emergency triggered by the conflict, to protect our staff, and to minimize disruptions to the delivery of critical health-care services.

The right to health and access to services must always be protected, not least during times of crisis. Health workers, hospitals and other facilities must never be targets and must be allowed to continue to serve the health needs of communities. The protection of civilians is an obligation under international humanitarian law.

Ensuring the health and well-being of all people lies at the core of WHO’s mandate and commitments in all situations, including humanitarian crises and conflicts.

Media contact: eupress@who.int