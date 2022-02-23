WHO/Europe statement on Ukraine (22 February 2022)

Copenhagen, 22 February 2022

WHO, along with other United Nations agencies, joins the United Nations Secretary-General in expressing its deepest concern over the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine.

The right to health is at the centre of humanitarian response. The WHO Country Office in Ukraine, together with the office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ukraine and in coordination with WHO/Europe, continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine in providing health support to meet the needs of populations in affected areas.

The protection of health systems is paramount, particularly during these challenging times, to ensure timely delivery of essential health support and services, contain the spread of COVID-19, and maintain poliomyelitis (polio) prevention and response.

Ensuring the health and well-being of all people lies at the core of WHO’s mandate and commitments in all situations, including humanitarian crises and conflicts.