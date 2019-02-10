WHO Ukraine Situation Report 3, July-September 2018

Highlights

In response to the humanitarian crisis in the east of Ukraine, WHO and partners provide life-saving health services to conflict-affected populations on both sides of the contact line.

• WHO supplied two autoclaves and disinfection equipment to the hospitals in Luhansk region.

• Twenty national laboratory mentors were trained on laboratory quality management and international standards.

• The community-based mental health team provided over 225 consultations to patients with moderate to severe mental health disorders.

• Two trauma kits were delivered to hospitals near the conflict line in eastern Ukraine. These supplies will allow 200 major surgeries or over 1000 moderate surgeries to be performed.

Situation overview

The Ukrainian armed conflict enters its fifth year with 3.4 million people affected in eastern Ukraine.

Those most in need include 800 000 residents along the 457 km contact line.

Continued shelling, limited freedom of movement, and shortages of medicines and medical supplies significantly affect people’s life and health. Due to impaired access to health services people are exposed to increased health risks. The contact line, separating the government controlled areas from nongovernment controlled areas, has also become one of the most minecontaminated areas in the world.

Access to health-care services