WHO Ukraine Situation Report #1, January–March 2019

Highlights

As the conflict in eastern Ukraine enters its sixth year, millions of people living on both sides of the contact line lack access to primary and specialized health care.

To close this gap and to further strengthen the emergency health system in conflict-affected regions, WHO continues supporting specialized and hospital care through capacity-building and delivery of lifesaving medicines and medical supplies.

With the support of WHO:

• Over 30 health-care specialists working in nongovernment controlled areas (NGCA) improved their knowledge and skills on trauma care and emergency preparedness.

• Over 32 000 patients in the conflict-affected areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions benefited from the medical supplies for trauma care, surgery and blood transfusion delivered by WHO.

• Eighty people with moderate to severe mental health disorders received assistance from community-based mental health teams.

Situation overview

After five years of the crisis in eastern Ukraine, millions of people on both sides of the contact line still need humanitarian assistance. The latest re-commitment to the ceasefire that came into force on 8 March 2019 brought a limited respite from the violence. An overall decrease in the number of reported security incidents was observed in March, with 29% fewer incidents compared to February. Despite this, the water treatment stations frequently came under fire, which caused severe damage and interruption of water and electricity supplies.

The health-care facilities along the contact line are often isolated, and many health-care workers have left. People on both sides of the contact line experience difficulties in accessing appropriate health-care services due to insecurity, disrupted transportation and lack of qualified health-care workers.

Following the introduction of the new health finance mechanism in the country, 1.74 million residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (government controlled areas (GCA)) chose their primary health care (PHC) providers.4 The ongoing health-care reform aims to expand the PHC coverage and improve the quality of health-care services through implementing the “money follows the patient” principle.

Over 40 000 measles cases were reported in Ukraine in January–March 2019. The Public Health Centre, Ministry of Health, reported 648 measles cases in Donetsk region (GCA) and 82 in Luhansk region (GCA). According to available information, in the first three months of 2019 the number of new measles cases reached 150 in Donetsk NCGA; however, uncertainties remain due to challenges in data verification.