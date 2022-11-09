WHO Ukraine Crisis Response (September 2022 Bulletin)

The bulletin focuses on the situation in Ukraine and several key refugee-receiving countries (Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Republic of Moldova, Romania, and Slovakia). Other countries in the European Region are also receiving Ukrainian refugees and WHO is providing technical support to them.

Humanitarian Situation

As of 2 October 2022 the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has reported 15 246 civilian casualties in Ukraine, of which 6114 were killed and 9132 have been injured.

From 1 to 30 September 2022, OHCHR recorded 1222 civilian casualties in Ukraine, of which 299 were killed and 923 were injured. In line with the standard operating procedures of the global Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care (SSA), WHO has verified 600 reported attacks on health care between 24 February and 30 September. These have resulted in 129 reported injuries and 100 reported deaths of health-care personnel and patients.

As of 27 September, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has recorded 7.5 million refugees from Ukraine in Europe. A total of 13.3 million border crossings from Ukraine and 6.2 million Ukrainians entering Ukraine were also recorded. These figures reflect cross-border movements and not individuals.