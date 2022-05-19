WHO information note on ensuring continuity of essential tuberculosis services for people with or at risk of the disease within Ukraine and in refugee-hosting countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) is deeply concerned for the well-being of the people of Ukraine: as a result of the armed conflict, population access to essential health care services is severely impacted. By late April 2022, more than 7.7 million people were internally displaced and nearly 6 million people fled Ukraine into countries neighboring Ukraine and beyond. Around 90% of the current refugee population are women and children.

WHO is working closely with Ukraine, countries hosting refugees, affected populations and partners to rapidly respond to the humanitarian crisis caused by war and minimize disruptions to the delivery of critical health care services. As part of these overarching efforts, WHO is working to enable access to TB care services for all people with or at risk of TB within Ukraine and in refugee-hosting countries.