WHO Emergency Appeal: Ukraine & refugee-receiving and hosting countries (May 2022 Update)

Overview

WHO issued an updated appeal (May 2022) detailing its resource needs for Ukraine and refugee-receiving and hosting countries for March-August for Ukraine and March-December 2022 for other countries.

The needs are an estimated US$ 147.5 million: US$ 80 million for health response in Ukraine and another US$ 67.5 million is needed to address the health needs of Ukrainian people affected by the conflict in refugee-receiving and hosting countries.

With the funds sought, WHO aims to ensure, until August, that up to 6 million people can access essential health services including trauma care in Ukraine.

