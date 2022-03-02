Ukraine + 5 more
WHO Emergency Appeal: Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries (March 2022)
Attachments
AT A GLANCE
- 18 million people affected by the conflict in Ukraine
- 6 million people targeted in Ukraine (3 months)
- 5501 civilian casualties (at least)
- 70 health partners in Ukraine 874,0261 refugees in neighbouring countries and up to 4 million anticipated in coming weeks.
- 2.4 million refugees targeted in neighbouring countries (6 months)
1UNHCR estimate as of 1 March 2022
WHO PRIORITIES
• Immediate emergency care for injured patients
• Provision of essential medical supplies to fill urgent gaps
• Ongoing assessments of health impact and humanitarian health needs
• Coordination of the international response, including Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) • Continuity of COVID care
• Infrastructural support for hospitals and health facilities
• Strengthening health information management
FUNDING NEEDS
- USD 45 million To secure medical supplies and cover essential health interventions in Ukraine.
- USD 12.5 million To secure medical supplies and cover essential health interventions in neighbouring countries.
CONTACTS
Pierre Roca External Relations, WHO EURO rocap@who.int
Kerstin Bycroft External Relations, WHO Headquarters bycroftk@who.int