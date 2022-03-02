WHO Emergency Appeal: Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries (March 2022)

AT A GLANCE

18 million people affected by the conflict in Ukraine

6 million people targeted in Ukraine (3 months)

5501 civilian casualties (at least)

70 health partners in Ukraine 874,0261 refugees in neighbouring countries and up to 4 million anticipated in coming weeks.

2.4 million refugees targeted in neighbouring countries (6 months)

1UNHCR estimate as of 1 March 2022

WHO PRIORITIES • Immediate emergency care for injured patients

• Provision of essential medical supplies to fill urgent gaps

• Ongoing assessments of health impact and humanitarian health needs

• Coordination of the international response, including Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) • Continuity of COVID care

• Infrastructural support for hospitals and health facilities

• Strengthening health information management

FUNDING NEEDS

USD 45 million To secure medical supplies and cover essential health interventions in Ukraine.

USD 12.5 million To secure medical supplies and cover essential health interventions in neighbouring countries.

CONTACTS

Pierre Roca External Relations, WHO EURO rocap@who.int

Kerstin Bycroft External Relations, WHO Headquarters bycroftk@who.int