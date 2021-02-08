WHO Director-General's remarks at All-Ukrainian Forum of the President of Ukraine

Coronavirus: challenges and responses

8 February 2021

Your Excellency Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine,

Your Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission,

Excellencies, distinguished guests, dear colleagues and friends,

Good morning to all of you, and thank you so much for the opportunity of speaking to you today.

I would like to start by offering my deep condolences to all Ukrainians for the family, friends and colleagues you have lost during this pandemic.

I offer my deep admiration and respect to your health workers for their tireless service and sacrifice.

And I offer my deep commitment that WHO will continue to support you in any way we can to suppress transmission, save lives, to recover and rebuild.

I congratulate Ukraine for the early steps you took to prepare for and respond to COVID-19.

Ukraine was one of the first countries in the world to develop a national preparedness and response plan.

WHO is proud to have supported Ukraine in all areas of the response, together with our partners from the European Union and the World Bank, in particular to scale-up lab capacity, and to improve infection prevention and control for health workers.

WHO has also supported more than 200 health facilities to maintain essential health services for primary health care, HIV, TB , mental health and more.

We also congratulate the people and government of Ukraine for the steps you have taken to reduce transmission from the peak in November.

You have demonstrated that this virus can be contained with proven public health measures including testing, contact-tracing, isolation and supportive quarantine.

And we can all play our part as individuals to protect ourselves and others, by keeping our distance, avoiding crowds, wearing masks, keeping our hands clean, opening doors and windows, and more.

I urge you to keep going. Over the past year we have learned that hard-won gains can be easily lost.

Every life that is lost now is all the more tragic as vaccines are allowing us to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

As you know, several vaccines have now been approved and are being rolled out. This is an incredible scientific achievement. No vaccines in history have been developed as fast as these.

Now, the urgency, ambition and resources with which vaccines have been developed must be matched by the same urgency, ambition and resources to distribute them fairly.

The European Commission and the World Bank are both important partners in the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, an unprecedented initiative to ensure that vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics are developed, distributed and deployed rapidly and equitably.

Globally, the number of vaccinations has now overtaken the number of reported infections.

In one sense, that's good news, and a remarkable achievement in such a short timeframe.

But more than three quarters of those vaccinations are in just 10 countries that account for almost 60% of global GDP.

Almost 130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, are yet to administer a single dose.

Some countries have already vaccinated large proportions of their population who are at lower risk of severe disease or death.

We understand that all governments have an obligation to protect their own people.

But once countries with vaccines have vaccinated their own health workers and older people, the best way to protect the rest of their own population is to share vaccines so other countries can do the same.

That's because the longer it takes to vaccinate those most at risk everywhere, the more opportunity we give the virus to mutate and evade vaccines.

In other words, unless we suppress the virus everywhere, we could end up back at square one.

Last week, COVAX published its forecast for the distribution of vaccines to participating countries. Together with our partners Gavi and UNICEF, we are working to deliver and deploy these vaccines as soon as possible.

And I'm pleased to say that Ukraine is among those countries that will be included in the first wave of the global roll-out, providing vaccinations for health workers who provide direct care for COVID-19 patients.

WHO is proud to have supported Ukraine to develop a vaccination plan, and we look forward to working with you and our partners to delivering these life-saving tools as soon as possible.

But it's important to remember that vaccines will complement, not replace those proven public health measures.

WHO will continue to support you Ukraine to solve the challenges you face, including access to oxygen, strengthening contact tracing, overcoming import delays, and improving the quality of care for people in eastern Ukraine who have already endured six years of conflict.

===

Mr President, Excellencies,

As we work together to respond, recover and rebuild, we must learn the lessons the pandemic is teaching us.

Let me leave you with three key lessons.

The first is that we are stronger together.

The pandemic has taught us that for everything that makes us different, we are one humanity.

We all share the same DNA, the same planet and the same hopes, dreams and fears.

Around the world, we have seen that this virus thrives on division, but united we can defeat it.

National unity and global solidarity are essential.

The second lesson is that the truth can be a matter of life and death.

People can be manipulated by conspiracy theories, rumours and fake news, but viruses cannot be.

The COVID-19 virus does not read social media or watch TV. Myths and misinformation do not harm the virus, but they do harm people.

The only thing this virus responds to is science.

As governments, institutions and individuals, we all have a vital role to play in building trust, promoting facts and dispelling falsehoods.

That is especially true as we roll out vaccines. We cannot allow these life-saving tools to be undermined by falsehoods about their safety or efficacy.

And the third lesson is that health is not a commodity or a luxury item, it is a fundamental human right and the foundation of social, economic and political stability.

In the face of the pandemic, many countries have offered free testing and treatment for COVID-19, and have promised free vaccination for their populations.

They have recognized that the ability to pay should not be the difference between sickness and health; between life and death.

Shouldn't that also be true for a crisis like cancer, heart disease, HIV, or TB ? Shouldn't it also be true for services like routine immunization, maternal care, mental health and tobacco control, which can prevent a crisis -- and the costs of dealing with it?

The pandemic is a powerful demonstration that health is an investment, not a cost, and that universal health coverage must remain our top priority.

In particular, strong primary health care is the eyes and ears of every health system, and is essential for preventing and responding to emergencies of all kinds, from the personal crisis of a heart attack to an outbreak of a new and deadly virus.

If the world is to avoid another crisis on this scale, investments in strong health systems -- and especially primary health care -- are essential.

Mr President, Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

Thank you once again for your support for WHO, and the opportunity to speak to you today.

WHO remains committed to supporting Ukraine to respond to the pandemic, to drive an inclusive recovery, and to rebuild a healthier, safer, fairer Ukraine.

I thank you. Dyakuyu.