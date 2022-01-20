WHO and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine sign Biennial Collaborative Agreement to strengthen collaboration for 2022-2023

Kyiv, 20 January 2022 – Today in Kyiv, WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, and the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, have signed a Biennial Collaborative Agreement for 2022-2023. The two-year agreement sets a framework for action and enhances strategic cooperation to improve the health of the Ukrainian population, accelerate progress towards universal health coverage and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Dr Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe said, “This new two-year agreement with the Ukrainian Government is an important step towards further strengthening Ukraine’s health care system and implementing ongoing health reforms. The partnership will enable us to maximize opportunities to improve the health of people in Ukraine, reduce health inequities and elevate overall health governance in the country. I look forward to advancing this health agenda in close cooperation with national and international partners.”

“It is a momentous event as today, for the first time in the long history of our relations, the agreement has been concluded at the beginning of the new year. This proves the strong nature of our cooperation aimed to preserve the health of Ukrainians. The cooperation agreement outlines a number of the challenges facing Ukraine in the healthcare system. Today, we are making a significant contribution to the development of our partnership and future fruitful cooperation,” said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

“The World Health Organization is an important strategic partner for Ukraine. The signing of the agreement once again strengthens our direction in the health sphere and further implementation of the ongoing reforms. The adoption and implementation of the "Strategy for the development of the health care system until 2030" is on the agenda. This is the document, focusing on individuals, patients and their needs. We make every effort to ensure that Ukrainians truly receive quality medical services and are financially protected by the state in the health care sphere,” said Viktor Liashko, the Minister of Health of Ukraine.

“Supporting Ukraine in transforming its health system and achieving better health outcomes for Ukrainian people is of utmost importance to WHO. We reaffirm our support and strengthen cooperation to improve access to high-quality health services and progress towards achieving the universal health coverage and the SDGs. At the same time, we need to ensure the response to the next wave of COVID-19, support response to other disease outbreaks, such as polio, transform health system, as well as respond to humanitarian needs,” said Dr Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative and Head of the WHO Country Office in Ukraine.

Grounded in the European Programme of Work (EPW), WHO’s 13th General Programme of Work (GPW 13) and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the agreement will increase collaboration between WHO and Ukraine in the following areas:

strengthening primary health care

improving access to health services

implementing health system reforms and the National Health Strategy of Ukraine by 2030

supporting the COVID-19 response and preparedness for health emergencies

addressing mental health needs

enhancing immunization coverage

Through the agreement, WHO will also support Ukraine in strengthening its public health system, including measures on the prevention and control of vaccine-preventable infections, addressing key communicable diseases such as HIV/AIDS, viral hepatitis and tuberculosis, as well as antimicrobial resistance, and tackling non-communicable diseases and their risk factors.

WHO and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine will work towards achieving more equitable, sustainable and accountable health development, take joint action to reduce health inequities and increase financial protection for the Ukrainian people.

The signing ceremony took place during the visit of the WHO Regional Director for Europe to Ukraine on 20-21 January 2022. Discussions on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and broader collaboration on health and sustainable development with national counterparts are also on the agenda.

