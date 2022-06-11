WHO and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine scale up primary health care services for patients in war-affected areas in Ukraine [EN/UK]

Read the Ukrainian version here.

Kyiv, 11 June 2022 – Today, WHO Representative in Ukraine Dr Jarno Habicht together with the Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Iryna Mykychak visited Moshchun, Bucha and Havrylivka - settlements of Kyiv region, where the majority of hospitals damaged, outpatient clinics destroyed during the war that led to disruption of access to essential health services and significant challenges in obtaining medical care.

According to WHO estimates, more than every third adult in Ukraine have health problems, caused by chronic noncommunicable diseases, and require systematic health care coverage, including counselling and medical support. The approximate number of people with chronic conditions in Bucha municipality (Kyiv oblast) accounts for around 10 000 people and up to 20 000 people in Gostomel, Borodyanka and Dymer communities.

To ensure access to primary health care and medicines in the affected areas of Kyiv region, WHO in Ukraine in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Ukrainian Academy of Family Medicine initiated a project to support primary health care system in the format of mobile health units to bring essential health services closer to the people of Gostomel, Makariv, Borodyanka, Dymer, Ivankov and other surrounding communities.

“WHO is extending primary health care services in the communities of Kyiv oblast, severely affected by war. Working closely with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and Ukrainian Academy of Family Medicine, we facilitate access to essential medical services and medicines to people in Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel, Borodyanka and other hard-hit areas in the region through establishment and operation of mobile health units, which will conduct over 120 community visits and over 1500 primary health care consultations for war-affected patients over the coming months,” said Dr Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine.

“A full-scale war is ongoing in Ukraine, our brave people are defending our land every day. We defend the right to freedom and independence, to the future of Ukraine. Thanks to the international support, we have the opportunity to help the most affected by the war territories of Ukraine, in particular Kyiv region. We are grateful to the joint efforts of the Ministry of Health, WHO and the NGO "Academy of Family Medicine", the residents of the community gained access to medical care and medicines. By supporting local health care facilities, including primary health care centers and family medicine clinics, we are restoring the continuity of medical care to the war-affected population and providing psychological support. From the first days of de-occupation, the joint efforts of the Ministry of Health and the regional military administration organized outpatient medical care by specialists of specialized institutions - the Center for Emergency Care, "Ohmatdyt", the Heart Institute, Kyiv regional hospitals,” said Iryna Mykychak, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine.

"We are grateful to the World Health Organization for the partnership in the implementation of the project on mobile health teams in Kyiv region - an important initiative, facilitating access to primary health care services and essential medicines for population in war-affected settlements in Kyiv region," said Iryna Voloshyna, project manager for mobile teams from the NGO "Academy of Family Medicine of Ukraine".

During the visit to Kyiv region, Dr Jarno Habicht and Iryna Mykychak met with health care workers and thanked them for their efforts and tireless work in providing the necessary assistance to the affected population of Kyiv region in these difficult times.

Within the project, doctors in mobile health units conduct community visits, provide consultations and deliver health services, including medical examination, diagnosis, prescribing treatment and medication, referral to specialists/hospital for specialized care, promoting good health and counseling on preventing health problems, managing follow-up. They also focus on community outreach services and home visits to disabled persons and other affected patients in need to extend the essential health services closer to the people.

Over the next three month, the project aims at restoring and ensuring the continuity of care for the war-affected population, supporting local primary health care facilities and health workers with regard to restoration and integration of services into the e-Health system, improving access to and availability of medicines for patients with non-communicable diseases (diabetes, hypertension, asthma, etc.).

The project has been implemented by WHO with the support of Switzerland and the Government of Canada.

Media inquiries:

Iryna Tarnavska, Communications Officer, WHO in Ukraine, tarnavskai@who.int