WFP welcomes US$ 14 million from Japan for Ukraine emergency food assistance

KRAKOW – The United Nations World Food Programme has welcomed a US$14 million contribution from the Government of Japan to provide emergency food assistance to people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Thanks to Japan’s generosity, WFP will provide emergency food assistance to nearly 700,000 vulnerable women, children and men affected by the crisis inside Ukraine. Across the country, WFP will support vulnerable families in their home communities, those who are on the move, and internally displaced people (IDPs) through the distribution of pre-packaged, ready-to-consume food as well as humanitarian logistics services.

At the same time, the funding will enable WFP to provide urgently needed food assistance to nearly 14,000 people who crossed the border to take refuge in neighbouring countries. Life-saving food assistance in the form of food vouchers, will be provided to vulnerable people displaced by the conflict.

“The timely support has allowed us to respond to the pressing needs of vulnerable families affected by the conflict in Ukraine. We are grateful for Japan’s swift and dedicated support that has and will continue to save and touch the lives of millions of people needing critical assistance,” said WFP Emergency Coordinator for the Ukraine Crisis Jakob Kern.

The systems that feed the tens of millions people are falling apart as trucks and trains destroyed, airports bombed, bridges fallen, supermarkets emptied, and warehouses drained. The encircled city of Mariupol is running out of its last reserves of food and water. Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipro, and Sumy are partially encircled but can be reached through commercial transport.

WFP is setting up operational bases in Lviv and two more locations to establish supply chains for food assistance and organize humanitarian convoys into conflict areas.

