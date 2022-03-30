WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #9, 29 March 2022

In Numbers

1 million conflict-affected people assisted by WFP

12 million people in need (UN Flash Appeal)

6.4 million internally displaced persons (IOM, 16 March)

3.9 million people displaced to neighbouring countries (UNHCR)

168 WFP staff on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries

WFP Emergency Response

In response to the Ukraine crisis, WFP aims to assist 3.1 million crisis-affected people and IDPs on the move inside Ukraine with in-kind and cash distributions, as well as 300,000 refugees and asylum seekers from Ukraine in neighbouring countries. Logistics and emergency telecommunications services are provided to the humanitarian community to ensure a timely assistance inside and outside of Ukraine.