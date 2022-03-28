WFP Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries Situation Report #8, 25 March 2022

In Numbers

12 million of Ukraine's population in need of humanitarian assistance (UN Flash Appeal)

3.7 million people displaced to neighbouring countries (UNHCR)

6.4 million internally displaced persons (IOM)

34,000 m2 warehouse capacity in Ukraine and neighbouring countries

154 WFP staff on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries

Highlights

WFP reached over 770,000 crisis-affected people inside Ukraine with food and cash assistance since the beginning of the conflict.

WFP prepositioned close to 40,000 mt of various food commodities in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to meet the growing needs of the conflict-affected and displaced people in Ukraine.

WFP’s emergency response

In response to the Ukraine crisis, WFP aims to assist 3.1 million crisis-affected people and IDPs on the move inside Ukraine with in-kind and cash distribution, as well as 300,000 refugees and asylum seekers from Ukraine in neighbouring countries. Logistics and emergency telecommunications services are provided to the humanitarian community to ensure a timely assistance inside and outside of Ukraine.